Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.22, changing hands as high as $82.39 per share. Philip Morris International Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PM's low point in its 52 week range is $64.67 per share, with $92.74 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $82.00.
