Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PII

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (Symbol: PII) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $88.29, changing hands as high as $93.66 per share. Polaris Industries Inc. shares are currently trading up about 11.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PII's low point in its 52 week range is $70.27 per share, with $123.48 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $92.00.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »