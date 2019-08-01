Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PDD

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pinduoduo Inc (Symbol: PDD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.86, changing hands as high as $23.68 per share. Pinduoduo Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PDD's low point in its 52 week range is $16.53 per share, with $31.99 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.32.
