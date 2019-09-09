Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OSK

In trading on Monday, shares of Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.86, changing hands as high as $75.04 per share. Oshkosh Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OSK's low point in its 52 week range is $51.42 per share, with $86.4508 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $74.75.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »