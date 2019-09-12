Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OSB

In trading on Thursday, shares of Norbord Inc (Symbol: OSB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.01, changing hands as high as $25.06 per share. Norbord Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OSB's low point in its 52 week range is $19.46 per share, with $42.23 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.69.
