Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NYCB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.62, changing hands as high as $10.66 per share. New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NYCB's low point in its 52 week range is $8.61 per share, with $12.72 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $10.65.
