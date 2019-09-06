Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NTGR

In trading on Friday, shares of Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.97, changing hands as high as $34.98 per share. Netgear Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NTGR's low point in its 52 week range is $24.63 per share, with $41.9527 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $34.62.
