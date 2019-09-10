Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NGHC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of National General Holdings Corp (Symbol: NGHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.12, changing hands as high as $24.37 per share. National General Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NGHC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.22 per share, with $28.89 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.16.
