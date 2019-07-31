Quantcast

Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MSTR

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $134.59, changing hands as high as $140.72 per share. MicroStrategy Inc. shares are currently trading up about 11.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average: MicroStrategy Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MSTR's low point in its 52 week range is $115.50 per share, with $152.375 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $136.06.

