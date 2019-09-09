Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MNR

In trading on Monday, shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (Symbol: MNR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.53, changing hands as high as $13.59 per share. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MNR's low point in its 52 week range is $11.88 per share, with $17.42 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $13.57.
