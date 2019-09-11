Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MINI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mobile Mini, Inc. (Symbol: MINI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.79, changing hands as high as $34.90 per share. Mobile Mini, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MINI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MINI's low point in its 52 week range is $29.02 per share, with $44.565 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $34.47.
