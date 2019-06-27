Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MGA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.73, changing hands as high as $49.76 per share. Magna International Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MGA's low point in its 52 week range is $42.51 per share, with $61.65 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $49.50.
