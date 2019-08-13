Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MATX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.67, changing hands as high as $36.90 per share. Matson Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MATX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MATX's low point in its 52 week range is $30.60 per share, with $42.155 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $36.88.
