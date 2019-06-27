Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LZB

In trading on Thursday, shares of La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.89, changing hands as high as $31.05 per share. La-Z-Boy Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LZB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LZB's low point in its 52 week range is $25.30 per share, with $39.15 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.82.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »