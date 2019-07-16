Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LYB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $87.91, changing hands as high as $88.82 per share. LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LYB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LYB's low point in its 52 week range is $73.94 per share, with $116.63 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $88.35.
