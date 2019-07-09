Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LSXMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Liberty Media Corp - SiriusXM Group (Symbol: LSXMA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.40, changing hands as high as $39.52 per share. Liberty Media Corp - SiriusXM Group shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSXMA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LSXMA's low point in its 52 week range is $34.92 per share, with $48.57 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $39.43.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »