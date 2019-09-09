Quantcast

Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LAZ

In trading on Monday, shares of Lazard (Symbol: LAZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.41, changing hands as high as $37.24 per share. Lazard shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Lazard 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, LAZ's low point in its 52 week range is $31.07 per share, with $49.24 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $37.21.

