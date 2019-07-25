Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - K

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.75, changing hands as high as $58.95 per share. Kellogg Co shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of K shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, K's low point in its 52 week range is $51.34 per share, with $74.98 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $58.75.
