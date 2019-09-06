Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JOBS

In trading on Friday, shares of 51job Inc (Symbol: JOBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.96, changing hands as high as $73.09 per share. 51job Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JOBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JOBS's low point in its 52 week range is $52.15 per share, with $97.08 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $72.86.
