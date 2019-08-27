Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IYH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (Symbol: IYH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $190.37, changing hands as high as $190.75 per share. iShares U.S. Healthcare shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IYH's low point in its 52 week range is $169.96 per share, with $204.83 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $190.60.
