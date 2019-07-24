Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IPGP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $141.62, changing hands as high as $143.44 per share. IPG Photonics Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IPGP's low point in its 52 week range is $104.64 per share, with $241.40 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $142.41.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »