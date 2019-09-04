Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IPAC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (Symbol: IPAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.53, changing hands as high as $54.61 per share. iShares Core MSCI Pacific shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IPAC's low point in its 52 week range is $48.9201 per share, with $59.4376 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $54.60.
