Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IMO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.44, changing hands as high as $28.50 per share. Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IMO's low point in its 52 week range is $24.29 per share, with $34.56 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.44.
