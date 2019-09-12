Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IEMG

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: IEMG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.19, changing hands as high as $50.71 per share. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IEMG's low point in its 52 week range is $45.345 per share, with $53.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $50.62.
