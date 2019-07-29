Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - I

In trading on Monday, shares of Intelsat SA (Symbol: I) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.08, changing hands as high as $22.19 per share. Intelsat SA shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of I shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, I's low point in its 52 week range is $14.81 per share, with $37.70 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.91.
