Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HSBC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.67, changing hands as high as $41.86 per share. HSBC Holdings plc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HSBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HSBC's low point in its 52 week range is $36.8051 per share, with $46.2752 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $41.80.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »