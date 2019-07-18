Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HLI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.89, changing hands as high as $44.06 per share. Houlihan Lokey Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HLI's low point in its 52 week range is $34.315 per share, with $53.20 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $43.83.
