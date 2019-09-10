Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HIW

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.86, changing hands as high as $44.20 per share. Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HIW's low point in its 52 week range is $37.09 per share, with $49.06 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $44.14.
