Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GWW

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Monday, shares of W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $285.52, changing hands as high as $286.39 per share. W.W. Grainger Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWW shares, versus its 200 day moving average: W.W. Grainger Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, GWW's low point in its 52 week range is $255.09 per share, with $361.54 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $286.13.

