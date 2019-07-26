Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GHDX

In trading on Friday, shares of Genomic Health Inc (Symbol: GHDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.89, changing hands as high as $68.18 per share. Genomic Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GHDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GHDX's low point in its 52 week range is $50.81 per share, with $92.18 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $67.06.
