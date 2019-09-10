Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FUL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.05, changing hands as high as $46.14 per share. Fuller Company shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FUL's low point in its 52 week range is $39.22 per share, with $58.97 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $45.98.
