Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FUL

In trading on Monday, shares of Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.07, changing hands as high as $47.19 per share. Fuller Company shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FUL's low point in its 52 week range is $39.22 per share, with $59.58 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $46.98.
