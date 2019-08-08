Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FITB

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.93, changing hands as high as $27.00 per share. Fifth Third Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FITB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FITB's low point in its 52 week range is $22.12 per share, with $30.31 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $26.80.
