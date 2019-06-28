Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FELE

In trading on Friday, shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.75, changing hands as high as $47.39 per share. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FELE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FELE's low point in its 52 week range is $38.87 per share, with $55.59 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $47.28.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »