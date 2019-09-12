Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FDX

In trading on Thursday, shares of FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $174.60, changing hands as high as $174.68 per share. FedEx Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FDX's low point in its 52 week range is $147.82 per share, with $259.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $174.44.
