Quantcast

Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FDX

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Thursday, shares of FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $174.60, changing hands as high as $174.68 per share. FedEx Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average: FedEx Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FDX's low point in its 52 week range is $147.82 per share, with $259.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $174.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: FDX


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?