Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FCPT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.48, changing hands as high as $27.68 per share. Four Corners Property Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FCPT's low point in its 52 week range is $24.428 per share, with $29.85 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.61.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »