Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FBNC

In trading on Monday, shares of First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.48, changing hands as high as $36.92 per share. First Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FBNC's low point in its 52 week range is $30.50 per share, with $43.14 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $36.81.
