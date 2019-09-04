Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EZU

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (Symbol: EZU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.13, changing hands as high as $38.31 per share. iShares MSCI Eurozone shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EZU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EZU's low point in its 52 week range is $33.79 per share, with $42.16 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.28.
