Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EZU

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (Symbol: EZU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.13, changing hands as high as $38.31 per share. iShares MSCI Eurozone shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EZU shares, versus its 200 day moving average: iShares MSCI Eurozone 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, EZU's low point in its 52 week range is $33.79 per share, with $42.16 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.28.

This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: EZU


