Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EXPD

In trading on Friday, shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.25, changing hands as high as $73.39 per share. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, EXPD's low point in its 52 week range is $62.92 per share, with $80.69 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $73.24.

