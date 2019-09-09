Quantcast

Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EWG

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (Symbol: EWG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.03, changing hands as high as $27.06 per share. iShares MSCI Germany shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWG shares, versus its 200 day moving average: iShares MSCI Germany 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, EWG's low point in its 52 week range is $24.40 per share, with $30.63 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.03.

