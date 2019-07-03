Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ESGR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enstar Group Ltd (Symbol: ESGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $177.97, changing hands as high as $178.44 per share. Enstar Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ESGR's low point in its 52 week range is $154.27 per share, with $223.45 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $177.68.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »