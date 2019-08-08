Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EnerGulf Resources

In trading on Thursday, shares of EnerGulf Resources Inc. (TSX: ENGH.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.77, changing hands as high as $35.47 per share. EnerGulf Resources Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENGH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ENGH's low point in its 52 week range is $30.97 per share, with $43.495 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $35.29.
Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »