Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EEM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: EEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.70, changing hands as high as $41.71 per share. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EEM's low point in its 52 week range is $37.575 per share, with $44.84 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $41.71.
