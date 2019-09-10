Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DELL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.51, changing hands as high as $55.85 per share. Dell Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DELL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DELL's low point in its 52 week range is $42.02 per share, with $70.553 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $55.48.
