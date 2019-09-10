Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - COLB

Quantcast

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.93, changing hands as high as $36.29 per share. Columbia Banking System Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Columbia Banking System Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, COLB's low point in its 52 week range is $30.65 per share, with $41.87 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $36.12.

