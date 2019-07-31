Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CMPR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cimpress NV (Symbol: CMPR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $97.32, changing hands as high as $97.68 per share. Cimpress NV shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CMPR's low point in its 52 week range is $73.74 per share, with $150.16 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $96.45.
