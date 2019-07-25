Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHFC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Chemical Financial Corp (Symbol: CHFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.12, changing hands as high as $44.77 per share. Chemical Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CHFC's low point in its 52 week range is $34.62 per share, with $59.10 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $44.18.
