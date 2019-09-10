Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CBSH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.26, changing hands as high as $59.50 per share. Commerce Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CBSH's low point in its 52 week range is $53.40 per share, with $68.4381 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $59.34.
