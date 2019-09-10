Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CAH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.66, changing hands as high as $48.02 per share. Cardinal Health, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CAH's low point in its 52 week range is $41.03 per share, with $58.31 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $47.82.
