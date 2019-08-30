Quantcast

Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - C

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Friday, shares of Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.33, changing hands as high as $64.82 per share. Citigroup Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of C shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Citigroup Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, C's low point in its 52 week range is $48.42 per share, with $75.24 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $64.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: C


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?